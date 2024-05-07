Sean Dyche has done brilliantly this year under difficult conditions and he may have a tougher task balancing his squad's exits this summer.Sean Dyche has done brilliantly this year under difficult conditions and he may have a tougher task balancing his squad's exits this summer.
Sean Dyche has done brilliantly this year under difficult conditions and he may have a tougher task balancing his squad's exits this summer.

9 Everton players that will leave this summer and 4 that won't including young star - gallery

Everton transfer rumours: The Everton squad could see plenty of outgoings this summer.

The financial stability of Everton remains a huge question but recent form has given hope of change in the near future.

As it stands, their squad is set to undergo plenty of changes as players exit after loan spells and the end of contracts. Given their issues with profit and sustainability rules, they may have to sell to buy. Therefore, we’ve decided to break down the squad to see which players are at risk of leaving this summer and which players are nailed on to remain at Goodison Park.

1. Andy Lonergan - Leave

2. Tyler Onyango - Stay

3. Ashley Young - Leave

4. Michael Keane - Leave

