The financial stability of Everton remains a huge question but recent form has given hope of change in the near future.
As it stands, their squad is set to undergo plenty of changes as players exit after loan spells and the end of contracts. Given their issues with profit and sustainability rules, they may have to sell to buy. Therefore, we’ve decided to break down the squad to see which players are at risk of leaving this summer and which players are nailed on to remain at Goodison Park.
1. Andy Lonergan - Leave
Lonergan joined the Blues in 2021 but he has never made a competitive appearance and the third-choice keeper could depart this summer.
2. Tyler Onyango - Stay
While the youngster has barely featured this season despite being in the first-team squad, he should get more opportunities next year as midfielders leave. Everton will need his presence in the squad with financial difficulties.
3. Ashley Young - Leave
The veteran's deal expires this season and while he has been useful across multiple positions, he isn't at the level required for the club moving forward.
4. Michael Keane - Leave
The defender's deal expires next summer and, now 31, he has shown that his levels have dropped. He has had interest from abroad and Everton should cash in if possible.
