Nine famous Everton fans and their net worth including TV and movie stars and many more.

Everton would have been a Championship club right now if it wasn’t for their turnaround last season under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees managed to stay up in the end despite their position looking precarious at times.

They will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last term as they prepare for another campaign in the Premier League.

Lampard has delved into the transfer market to lure centre-back James Tarkowski to Goodison Park from Burnley following the Clarets’ relegation to the second tier.

The England international will give Everton another option in the heart of defence and more competition in that department.

They have a few pre-season friendlies coming up against the likes of Arsenal, Minnesota United and Blackpool as they look to get back up to speed.

Here is a look at nine of the most famous fans of the club and their net worths, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, with some likely to surprise a few.

1. 9. Matt Dawson - $1.5m The Birkenhead-born man pursued a career in Rugby and played for England.

2. 8. Tommy Fleetwood - $5m He is from Southport and has taken his Merseyside roots all over the world with him in his golf career.

3. 7. Jodie Comer, $6m The Killing Eve star is the daughter of Everton physiotherapist, James Comer.

4. 6. Tony Bellew, $13m Bellew, a boxer from Liverpool, is a big Everton fan and has been paraded around the pitch at Goodison Park in the past.