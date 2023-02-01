9 free agents Everton can sign after deadline day - including ex-Aston Villa and West Ham men - gallery
The forwards who are still available to Everton after not making a single signing in the January transfer window.
Everton failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window.
Despite the Toffees sitting 19th in the table, having not won in nine games and desperately needing attacking reinforcements, it proved a fruitless period.
Their bid to bolster the squad and give newly-appointed manager Sean Dyche the added tools to keeping Everton in the Premier League ended up being in vein.
Despite a plethora being linked throughout Janaury and then on deadline day, including Olivier Giroud and Ismaila Sarr, the Blues could not bolster their firepower.
Supporters will demand answers as to why that was the case from owner Farhad Moshiri, the Goodison Park board and director of football Kevin Thelwell.
But there is a possibility that Everton could still strengthen - albeit not in the ideal way. The Blues can still sign free agents and there are a handful about if they wanted to take a gamble. Here’s a look at them.