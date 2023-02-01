The forwards who are still available to Everton after not making a single signing in the January transfer window.

Everton failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window.

Despite the Toffees sitting 19th in the table, having not won in nine games and desperately needing attacking reinforcements, it proved a fruitless period.

Their bid to bolster the squad and give newly-appointed manager Sean Dyche the added tools to keeping Everton in the Premier League ended up being in vein.

Despite a plethora being linked throughout Janaury and then on deadline day, including Olivier Giroud and Ismaila Sarr, the Blues could not bolster their firepower.

Supporters will demand answers as to why that was the case from owner Farhad Moshiri, the Goodison Park board and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

But there is a possibility that Everton could still strengthen - albeit not in the ideal way. The Blues can still sign free agents and there are a handful about if they wanted to take a gamble. Here’s a look at them.

Andre Ayew The former Swansea City and West Ham striker was linked with a deadline day move although Everton reportedly denied that was the case. Still, Ayew remains available after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd where he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances over the past 18 months. He's now 33.

Isco A player who most will be aware of. Isco made his name at Real Madrid where he won three La Ligas and five Champions Leagues. The former Spain international spent the first half of this season at Sevilla but had his contract cancelled by mutual consent. The attacking midfielder, 30, also saw a deal to Union Berlin collapse on deadline day.

Lewis Grabban He's had a prolific career as a striker in the Championship and surprisingly did not extend his stay at Nottingham Forest after captaining them to Premier League promotion last season. Grabban joined Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia but has now departed per Transfermkrt. He's now 35.