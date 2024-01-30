'We're a bit lost' - Sean Dyche gives immediate reaction to Fulham vs Everton controversy
Everton had an appeal for a penalty turned down in their 0-0 draw against Fulham
Sean Dyche admitted he continues to be confused by the handball law after Everton's goalless draw against Fulham.
The Toffees dropped into the Premier League relegation zone as they played out an entertaining stalemate at Craven Cottage. Both sides had chances to win the game, with Everton twice hitting the woodwork.
On the first occasion in the 24th minute, James Tarkowski's scuffed effort struck the bar before the ball ricocheted off the arm of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. However, a spot-kick was not awarded as Robinson's arm was arm was deemed to be by his side and the action judged to be accidental.
That's despite Everton conceding a penalty in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City last month when Amadou Onana was attempting to block a shot from close range.
Everton have still to be given a penalty this season. On the decision, Dyche said: "We can't get a penalty, you know that. We haven't had a penalty [this season]. I think we're a bit lost with the handball thing and VAR generally, even though I'm generally a fan of it. Could you get it [the penalty]? You might do. If it's against you, you're not happy. If it's for you, you take one. For a team that hasn't had a penalty, you take whatever you can get and I thought Jack [Harrison] had a chance in the second half, he gets nicked in the box.
"We're all a bit, certainly the managers are all a bit lost with it. Some try to call it fair and you've got a chance of getting it but we can't get a penalty so it would have been a major surprise."