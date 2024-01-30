Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche admitted he continues to be confused by the handball law after Everton's goalless draw against Fulham.

The Toffees dropped into the Premier League relegation zone as they played out an entertaining stalemate at Craven Cottage. Both sides had chances to win the game, with Everton twice hitting the woodwork.

On the first occasion in the 24th minute, James Tarkowski's scuffed effort struck the bar before the ball ricocheted off the arm of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. However, a spot-kick was not awarded as Robinson's arm was arm was deemed to be by his side and the action judged to be accidental.

That's despite Everton conceding a penalty in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City last month when Amadou Onana was attempting to block a shot from close range.

Everton have still to be given a penalty this season. On the decision, Dyche said: "We can't get a penalty, you know that. We haven't had a penalty [this season]. I think we're a bit lost with the handball thing and VAR generally, even though I'm generally a fan of it. Could you get it [the penalty]? You might do. If it's against you, you're not happy. If it's for you, you take one. For a team that hasn't had a penalty, you take whatever you can get and I thought Jack [Harrison] had a chance in the second half, he gets nicked in the box.