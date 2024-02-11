Sean Dyche has admitted he does not expect Arnaut Danjuma to be back available for Everton in the next two weeks.

The Toffees suffered a 2-0 loss to champions Manchester City, which left them in the Premier League relegation zone. Numbers were depleted once again, with top goalscorer Abdoulaye Doucoure absent along with Andre Gomes and Danjuma.

The latter suffered an ankle injury in a 0-0 draw at Fulham almost two weeks ago. Everton were not sure of the extent of the on-loan Villarreal forward's issue at the time but he's missed the past three games.

Everton aren't in action until they face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday 19 February and then head to Brighton five days later. However, it's unlikely Danjuma will play a part in either game.

Speaking after the loss to City, Dyche - who had to watch the game from the Etihad Stadium stands as he served a one-match touchline ban - said: "I'll be very surprised if it's a matter of a week or two. I think it will be longer than that so we're just hopeful it settles down but he's going along well at the moment."