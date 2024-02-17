Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Abdouaye Docuoure will be back for Everton when they face Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Toffees have been without their six-goal top scorer for 10 of their past 11 games because of a hamstring injury. In that time, they have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone amid a 10-point deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rule. The only game Everton have won in that period was against Palace in the FA Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doucoure has been at the fulcrum of Dyche's plans since he took charge at Goodison a year ago. And there's a chance that he could start against Palace.

Dyche said: "Doucs has got a chance. He's back in the thinking. He's done very well, if he's right and feels right he's in the thinking.

Amadou Onana came off the bench in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Manchester City after a knee injury while Seamus Coleman also had a cameo as he works back from a hamstring issue. Both are also being considered to feature from the outset.

Dyche said: "They're certainly back in the thinking. Both have come through a few days' training well."

Meanwhile, Andre Gomes (calf), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele (groin) remain sidelined.