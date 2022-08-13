Frank Lampard has confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a hamstring injury in Everton’s defeat to Aston Villa.
The midfielder limped in the 35th minute of the Toffees’ 2-1 loss at Villa Park.
Doucoure was replaced by Tom Davies as Everton suffered a second reverse in as many matches of the new Premier League season.
Lampard revealed the Blues will now assess the Mali international’s issue.
He said: “Doucoure has a hamstring injury that we will assess. It wasn't a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness - so we will see."
Conor Coady, who made his debut after arriving from Wolves on a season-long loan earlier this week, received treatment in the second half.
Lampard confirmed that the centre-back had cramp.
He said: “Conor had a bang on the head and a bit of cramp, but there’s no problem.”