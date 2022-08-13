Everton injury news following their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a hamstring injury in Everton’s defeat to Aston Villa.

The midfielder limped in the 35th minute of the Toffees’ 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

Doucoure was replaced by Tom Davies as Everton suffered a second reverse in as many matches of the new Premier League season.

Lampard revealed the Blues will now assess the Mali international’s issue.

He said: “Doucoure has a hamstring injury that we will assess. It wasn't a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness - so we will see."

Conor Coady, who made his debut after arriving from Wolves on a season-long loan earlier this week, received treatment in the second half.

Lampard confirmed that the centre-back had cramp.