Conor Coady and Abdoulaye Doucoure injury update after Everton’s loss to Aston Villa

Everton injury news following their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 3:51 pm

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a hamstring injury in Everton’s defeat to Aston Villa.

The midfielder limped in the 35th minute of the Toffees’ 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

Doucoure was replaced by Tom Davies as Everton suffered a second reverse in as many matches of the new Premier League season.

Lampard revealed the Blues will now assess the Mali international’s issue.

He said: “Doucoure has a hamstring injury that we will assess. It wasn't a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness - so we will see."

Conor Coady, who made his debut after arriving from Wolves on a season-long loan earlier this week, received treatment in the second half.

Lampard confirmed that the centre-back had cramp.

He said: “Conor had a bang on the head and a bit of cramp, but there’s no problem.”

Aston VillaPremier LeagueFrank Lampard