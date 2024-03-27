Everton return to action after a three-week hiatus when they make the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees have had an extended break after the Merseyside derby was postponed before the latest round of international fixtures. Sean Dyche's side were last in action when suffering a 2-0 loss at Manchester United - which extended their winless run to 11 games in the Premier League.

Everton subsequently travelled to a training camp in Portugal before the likes of Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana joined their respective nations.

What's more, Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, which has elevating the Blues' battle against relegation somewhat. Everton will undoubtedly feel aggravated that they were hit by a six-point deduction for breaking regulations, despite it being some £16 million less than Forest. But Dyche knows that he can only control what matters on the pitch and results have to improve.

The Toffees face a Bournemouth side who sit 13th in the table and adapted well under boss Andoni Iraola. They have made significant improvements since being beaten 3-0 by Everton at Goodison Park in October.

Ahead of the meeting at the Vitality Stadium, here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

1 . Ryan Fredericks - out The right-back has not made an appearance for Bournemouth this season. The Cherries haven't given up hope he may play this term but he has had several setbacks.

2 . Luis Sinisterra - out A hamstring injury means that the Bournemouth dangerman is set to be absent for several more weeks.

3 . Lloyd Kelly - doubt The highly-rated centre-back has been struggling with a hip flexor issue of late.