Everton transfer news and rumours as striker El Bilal Toure is linked to Goodison Park and Fulham.

Everton have now reportedly made it official to UD Almeria that they are keen to trigger the release clause of El Bilal Toure.

The Toffees are very much in the market for attacking signings in the summer transfer window. Last season, Everton finished just one place above the Premier League relegation zone and scored the second-fewest goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-ravaged campaign and bagged only twice while Neal Maupay managed just one effort after signing from Brighton.

Sean Dyche's side have been linked with a host of attacking players so far - including Toure. The Mali international recorded seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances as Almeria narrowly secured La Liga survival.

According to Belgium-based journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Everton want to meet Toure's release clause of €40 million - but intend to pay it over 'three or four instalments'. Fulham are also said to covet Toure is Aleksandar Mitrovic departs.

He wrote on Twitter:” I understand now #EvertonFC formally expressed by mail to #UDAlmeria their intentions to lift the release clause of 40M€ but wants to do it in 3 to 4 instalments. #EFC. #FulhamFC considers El Bilal Touré as a priority target if Aleksandar #Mitrovic🇷🇸 leaves this summer.

