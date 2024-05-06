Julen Lopetegui is reportedly close to replacing David Moyes as manager of West Ham, it has emerged.

Moyes’ current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to leave his post as manager when the campaign concludes.

The Hammers were defeated 5-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as their hopes of qualifying for European football hang by a thread. With just two games of the season to go, West Ham know they must win both of their remaining games and hope the teams above them do not win any of the games they have left to play in order to secure a return to European competition.

Taking to X, Romano posted: ‘EXCL: Julen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham to become new head coach replacing David Moyes from next season. Lopetegui has accepted #WHUFC proposal, ready to proceed to formal stages. Details being finalised then contracts will be signed but agreement in place.’