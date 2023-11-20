After a steady but unspectacular start to the season, Everton’s Premier League status is once again in jeopardy as a result of their recent 10 point deduction in the league table.

The Toffees have been found to have breached the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules leading to the biggest sporting sanction in the history of the competition.

The Blues have descended from 14th to second bottom in the table, leaving them only narrowly ahead of Sean Dyche’s former club Burnley.

The shakeup comes as a huge blow to Everton who have shown huge signs of improvement in recent weeks under Dyche, while fellow strugglers Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley will see it as a welcome boost to their hopes of surviving in the top-flight.

With that in mind, GrosvenorCasino has teamed up with a team of AI experts to judge Everton’s chances of survival based on a mixture of statistics such as current form, past and future match outcomes, potential goals (XG) and in match performances.

The simulator has been run over 5000 times to ensure the most accurate results possible - but what are Everton’s chances of survival following the deductions and do Liverpool have what it takes to pip Manchester City to the title?

Here’s all you need to know.

1 . Manchester City Overall points: 84 (Getty Images)

2 . Liverpool Overall points: 80 (Getty Images)

3 . Arsenal Overall points: 79 (Getty Images)