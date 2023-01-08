Everton injury news on Alex Iwobi.

Alex Iwobi is expected to miss the next three weeks for Everton.

The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

Advertisement

Iwobi was forced off on a stretcher and left Old Trafford on crutches. Now the Toffees will be without one of their key players amid a Premier League relegation battle. Everton, who sit 18th, face basement side Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday before they travel to felllow strugglers West Ham.

However, Iwobi will not be available for either game.

An Everton statement said: “Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday.

“The Everton midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half of the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement