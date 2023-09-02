‘Almost feels’ - Alex Iwobi sends Everton fans goodbye message after Fulham deadline day switch
Alex Iwobi left Everton to join Fulham.
Alex Iwobi has sent a goodbye message to Everton fans after his deadline-day departure.
The midfielder joined Fulham on the final day of the summer transfer window. With a year remaining on his Goodison Park contract, Everton opted to cash in on Iwobi for a fee that could reach £22 million.
Iwobi joined the Blues from Arsenal in 2019 and made 140 appearances in total, scoring nine times. He was a key player in the past two seasons as Everton battled against Premier League relegation.
And the Nigeria international insists he’s grown significantly during his time on Merseyside. Iwobi wrote on Twitter: “What a journey it's been Toffees. I've shared some of the most intense moments of my career with you all and it almost feels surreal it that it has come to an end.
“The Alex that arrived at Goodison Park in 2019 isn’t the Alex saying goodbye today. I owe that to the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful game we’ve lived and loved together. Thank you for an unforgettable ride and I wish you the best of luck, Blues.”