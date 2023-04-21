Every Premier League match left to play for Everton, compared to eight other potential relegation candidates.

Everton have seven cup finals left to play in the Premier League this season as they continue their fight to stay in England’s top flight. Their next challenge is Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s side have banked just two wins in their last 10 matches and currently sit in 17th in the table, teetering just above the drop zone only on goal difference.

The Toffees cannot afford any major slip ups as they head into the final seven fixtures of the season, with Leicester City and Nottingham Forest desperate for a glimpse of daylight to capitalise on in order to haul themselves out of the bottom three.

Leeds United are also eager to extend the gap between them at the foot of the table but Everton and Forest are just two points behind and are breathing down their necks.

Last time out, the Blues faced Fulham at Goodison Park and despite an equalising goal from Dwight McNeil, they were handed a 3-1 defeat. This marked their 16th loss of the season and Dyche will be throwing everything at the coming games to make sure his team don’t add any more to that tally.

We’ve taken a look at all seven of Everton’s remaining fixtures and compared them to the eight other teams at risk of relegation at the end of the season.

1 . 12th — Crystal Palace (36 pts) Remaining games: Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Nottingham Forest (H)

2 . 13th — Wolves (34 pts) Remaining games: Leicester (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

3 . 14th — Bournemouth (33 pts) Remaining games: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Man United (H), Everton (A)

4 . 15th — West Ham United (31 pts) Remaining games: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Crystal Palace (A), Man City (H), Man United (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

