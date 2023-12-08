Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Everton will have James Garner and Amadou Onana back for Sunday's visit of Chelsea.

The midfield duo were both absent for the Toffees' 3-0 victory over Newcastle United. While Everton coped without the pair, Dyche undoubtedly would want both back in his squad.

Garner has been one of Everton's standout players this season and missed the Newcastle game because of a sickness bug. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Goodison Park boss said: "Jimmy, I hope because it's a sickness bug but you never know but they can pass very quickly. We've all had one that's 24 hours. There are some long ones, we hope it's a 24-hour situation. He'd have time to get food back in himself and feel stronger again."

Onana missed the previous three games because of an ongoing calf duty. Everton will continue to assess the Belgium international, who has been linked with Chelsea in the past, and he might be on the bench. Dyche added: "Amadou, we're hoping he'll be around it, possibly in the squad. We'll just have to see how the next couples of days training go."