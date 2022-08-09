Amadou Onana becomes Everton’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Amadou Onana admitted it was an ‘easy decision’ to join Everton.

The midfielder has completed his move to Goodison Park from Lille for a fee that could reach £33.5 million.

He has signed a five-year contract with the Toffees and will wear the number eight shirt.

Onana, 20, revealed that manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell were key - having also been courted by West Ham.

What’s been said

The Belgium international, who was in the Goodison stands for Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season, told the club’s website: “It feels great. I’m very happy to be here and it’s a nice feeling wearing this shirt. Blue is my favourite colour, too!

“For me, it was an easy decision, because everyone here showed me that they really want me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I have had.

Amadou Onana. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“Obviously, the manager [Frank Lampard] was one of the big reasons. As you know, he’s had a big career in England – a midfielder, too.

“It means a lot to gain interest from him. Of course, I can learn a lot from him. He played at the highest level possible and won a lot, so I think he can bring me a lot of things.

“Kevin [Thelwell was important] as well. I spoke to him about the plan he had for me, about the way they want to play with me, which position. We had a lot of football talks and I enjoyed it.

“These two guys have lots of ambitions and this is the type of guy I am, so it matches. I like the way they showed their interest… calling every day, messaging every day. It means a lot to me.

“Everton is a big, big club and it’s something that I want to be a part of for as many years as possible.

“I’m going to give everything for the club and, of course, for the supporters, who I know about. I’m here to give 100% and win.”

Lukaku talks

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring for Everton. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Onana made his Belgium debut in June.

He revealed he spoke to compatriot and former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku before joining - as well as current Blues defender Niels Nkounkou.

He added: “There is a lot of respect for this club.” he continues. “I already know about the history of Everton — I know it’s a big, big club.

“I know about the rivalry between Everton and Liverpool! And I’ve heard from Romelu Lukaku, who told me a lot about the Club.

“I also spoke to Niels (Nkounkou) before coming here and he told me great things about the Club and that helped me.

“This move to the Premier League will help me improve and learn new skills.