Everton’s Amadou Onana starred for Belgium over the international break and hit top form ahead of a crucial period for the club in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old played 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Sweden and last night’s 3-2 win over Germany and was even given the captains armband for the final 10 minutes of the win, in what was a big show of faith from manager Domenico Tedesco.

Having signed for £33m, and on a five-year-deal, hopes were high for the former Lille midfielder but Onana was one of the few positives from an otherwise poor season prior to Sean Dyche’s arrival.

He won over fans with his energetic and all-action performances and has been one of the Toffees’ best players this season.

However, in recent times, he’s struggled to replicate his top form. Whether it’s a question of struggling to adapt to Dyche’s methods or just simply the fact he’s still a young player, or a bit of both, fans will be happy to see him starring his country.

Against Sweden, in their Euro 2024 qualifer, he produced a quality all-round performance as the lone central-midfielder as he produced an 87% pass accuracy, one key pass, 100% dribble, aerial duel and long ball success rate as well as winning 11/14 of all duels won - it was a composed, mature and effective performance.

He went onto produce a similar performance against the might of Germany in their 3-2 friendly win last night as he once again showed his passing range, both short and long, as well as his ability to be a dominating presence in midfield.

Ahead of a vital spell in the league that includes six games from April 3 to May 1 starting with Tottenham on Monday Night Football, Onana will be afforded more freedom with Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure alongside him and the onus is on him to continue his great form under Dyche.

