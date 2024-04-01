Amadou Onana injury update and whether Vitalli Mykolenko will be back for Everton against Newcastle
Sean Dyche is hopeful that Everton will welcome back Vitalli Mykolenko for the trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday.
Mykolenko was absent for the Toffees as they suffered a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth - which stretchered their winless streak to 12 Premier League games. The Ukraine international missed out because of illness, with Ben Godfrey deputising at left-back.
Mykolenko has been largely consistent for the Blues this season and Dyche is optimistic he can feature against Newcastle. The Everton manger said after the Bournemouth loss: "Ben stuck at it at left-back. Myko was ill, it was not an injury. He's likely to be through that over the weekend."
Meanwhile, Amadou Onana appeared to be limping when he was substituted in the second half against Bournemouth. However, Dyche believes the midfielder should be available for selection. "I think they're minor. I'll find out more but don't think they're too serious."