Sean Dyche is hopeful that Everton will welcome back Vitalli Mykolenko for the trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Mykolenko was absent for the Toffees as they suffered a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth - which stretchered their winless streak to 12 Premier League games. The Ukraine international missed out because of illness, with Ben Godfrey deputising at left-back.

Mykolenko has been largely consistent for the Blues this season and Dyche is optimistic he can feature against Newcastle. The Everton manger said after the Bournemouth loss: "Ben stuck at it at left-back. Myko was ill, it was not an injury. He's likely to be through that over the weekend."