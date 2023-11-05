Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton manager Sean Dyche has allayed fears over Amadou Onana’s injury.

The midfielder was left out of the Toffees’ squad for yesterday’s Premier League encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion. Onana has been carrying a calf issue and was not risked to be invovled in a third game in seven days.

Idrissa Gana Gueye replaced the Belgium international, with Everton earning a 1-1 draw against the Seagulls at Goodison Park. Vitalii Mykolenko opened the scoring for the Blues in the seventh minute and the home side appeared they would claim a victory before Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off Ashley Young and into the net.