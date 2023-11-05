Amadou Onana injury update as Sean Dyche names Everton player who was ‘excellent’ in Brighton draw
Everton manager Sean Dyche has allayed fears over Amadou Onana’s injury.
The midfielder was left out of the Toffees’ squad for yesterday’s Premier League encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion. Onana has been carrying a calf issue and was not risked to be invovled in a third game in seven days.
Idrissa Gana Gueye replaced the Belgium international, with Everton earning a 1-1 draw against the Seagulls at Goodison Park. Vitalii Mykolenko opened the scoring for the Blues in the seventh minute and the home side appeared they would claim a victory before Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off Ashley Young and into the net.
On Onana’s absence, Dyche said: “He's played with it the last two games. Sort of a niggly calf that has been annoying and it's not a drastic one. But the game coming so quickly, we had to make a call rather than play and then come off. It was clearer for Gana to start, who I thought was excellent, by the way.”