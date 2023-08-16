Amadou Onana is a reported transfer target for Manchester United.

Certainly, after watching Onana's performances in the Toffees' 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 season, there might not be too many surprises. The Belgium international's first-half display, in particular, exuded all of his qualities both in and out of possession. He also enjoyed a solid maiden Premier League season after signing from Lille last summer, recording one goal and two assists in 35 appearances.

Given Onana has been touted as one of the best young players in Europe previously, it's scarcely a surprise that there is apparent interest. Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked with the 21-year-old previously.

In truth, Onana will likely depart Everton at some point. Purchased for a fee that could reach £33 million, most concurred that his move to Goodison Park would work for both parties. The Blues signed a precocious talent whose value was only going to rise while Onana could develop in the Premier League. But it is expected that at some point, he'll be sold for profit. Onana will have designs on playing in the Champions League during his career.

That's something that United could offer the Senegal-born talent this season. The Red Devils are back competing among the European elite and ten Hag will also be eyeing more silverware having won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23.

However, Onana may not be in any rush judging by what he's said in the past. Speaking to Sky Sports last December after representing Belgium at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Onana told how he's loving living in Liverpool and his affection for Goodison Park.

He said: "I can't really describe what it's like living in Liverpool. It just feels right. The way people talk to you, the way people support you and the way people at the club look after you… everything is built so you can just focus on the football and nothing else.

"It just feels kind of special. It just feels right - I don't really know how to explain it. This just feels like home for me. "I love the relationship I have with the fans because if you play this beautiful game it is also because of them. It's all about the joy we want to give them so I love the relationship that I have with them. They've shown me massive support since I've been here.

"Last month, during the whole World Cup while in Qatar I got loads and loads of messages wishing me good luck. Receiving such support feels amazing. It feels amazing to be a part of this club and to have these amazing fans.

"I've missed Goodison as it's just something else. I can't really describe the feeling to you but it's just different. The last few results weren't great so I can't wait to try to turn things around and do better than we did before."

It is reported that United are looking at a £50 million deal for Onana. Given he inflated market this summer, with Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea for a British record £105 million and Declan Rice moving to Arsenal for £105 million, Everton will know they can demand significantly more.