Amadou Onana clashed heads with team-mate James Tarkowski in Everton’s 1-0 win against Brentford.

Amadou Onana has shared a photo of the nasty eye injury he suffered in Everton's victory over Brentford.

The Blues moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 defeat of Thomas Frank's side at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil's strike after just 35 seconds proved the difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onana required treatment in the first half after clashing heads with team-mate James Tarkowski. The midfielder continued before being subbed in the 79th minute.

After the win, Onana posed for a picture with Idrissa Gana Gueye in the Toffees dressing room - showing that his right eye had closed over. The Belgium international posted on Instagram: "Looks pretty good ya know."

Amadou Onana shares a picture of his eye injury. Picture: Amadou Onana/ Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement