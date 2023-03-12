Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Amadou Onana provides five-word injury update after nasty collision in Everton victory

Amadou Onana clashed heads with team-mate James Tarkowski in Everton’s 1-0 win against Brentford.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
12th Mar 2023, 9:47am

Amadou Onana has shared a photo of the nasty eye injury he suffered in Everton's victory over Brentford.

The Blues moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 defeat of Thomas Frank's side at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil's strike after just 35 seconds proved the difference.

Onana required treatment in the first half after clashing heads with team-mate James Tarkowski. The midfielder continued before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Most Popular

After the win, Onana posed for a picture with Idrissa Gana Gueye in the Toffees dressing room - showing that his right eye had closed over. The Belgium international posted on Instagram: "Looks pretty good ya know."

Amadou Onana shares a picture of his eye injury. Picture: Amadou Onana/ Instagram
Amadou Onana shares a picture of his eye injury. Picture: Amadou Onana/ Instagram
Amadou Onana shares a picture of his eye injury. Picture: Amadou Onana/ Instagram

Everton return to action when they travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

BrentfordJames TarkowskiThomas FrankDwight McNeilPremier League