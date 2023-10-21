Register
Amadou Onana starts - Everton starting line-up confirmed against Liverpool

Everton team news in full against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Amadou Onana. Picture: Getty Images Amadou Onana. Picture: Getty Images
Everton are unchanged for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

Sean Dyche fields the same starting line-up as the one he did in the 3-0 victory against Bournemouth before the international break.

It means that Amadou Onana - who had been named on the bench before a late injury to Idrissa Gana Gueye - continues in midfield. Gueye is back in the squad after his injury.

Four players make their Merseyside derby debuts in Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner and Jack Harrison. Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes his first appearance in this fixture since Everton’s 2-0 win at Anfield in February 2021.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucouré, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gana, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Related topics:Team newsSean DycheLiverpoolBournemouth