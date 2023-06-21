Amadou Onana is unhappy at Everton, according to one report in his native Belgium. Flemish-based newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has claimed that the midfielder is already keen to depart Goodison Park - despite only joining a club a year ago.

Signed from Lille for a fee that could reach £33.5 million in August 2022, Onana was a key player in the Toffees' successful battle against Premier League relegation last season as he registered one goal and two assists in 35 appearances.

But with Chelsea and Arsenal supposedly admirers, it has been suggested that Onana is ready to depart Sean Dyche’s side during summer transfer window.

In truth, that might end up being the case. When Everton signed Onana, plenty expected him to spend a few seasons at the club before being sold for a substantial profit. He's one of the most highly-touted prospects in Europe and has already been capped six times by Belgium despite being the tender age of 21.

Given the Blues’ financial woes, large sections of supporters will agree that signing talents on the rise, rather than splashing out large transfer fees and wages for players already in their peak years, needs to be the policy the club take going forward.

Yet to say that Onana is miserable at Everton comes as a surprise. Granted, there have been some frustrations over his consistency at times but from what we've been able to see, there have never been any signs that he is glum on Merseyside. How Onana engages with fans in the crowd and aims to rouse an atmosphere is a prime example. Full-time celebrations after victories is another.

And what the former Hamburg man said only six months ago about being settled living in Liverpool further underlines how he may not be desperate to depart.

Speaking to Sky Sports last December, Onana said: "I can't really describe what it's like living in Liverpool. It just feels right. The way people talk to you, the way people support you and the way people at the club look after you… everything is built so you can just focus on the football and nothing else.

"It just feels kind of special. It just feels right - I don't really know how to explain it. This just feels like home for me.

"I love the relationship I have with the fans because if you play this beautiful game it is also because of them. It's all about the joy we want to give them so I love the relationship that I have with them. They've shown me massive support since I've been here.

"Last month, during the whole World Cup while in Qatar I got loads and loads of messages wishing me good luck. Receiving such support feels amazing. It feels amazing to be a part of this club and to have these amazing fans."

Given Everton's precarious financial situation, it wouldn't be a surprise if they'd be open to selling Onana for the right offer. That's not to say that they'd be lowballed - far from it. But if the Toffees could make a substantial profit then it would be prudent as Dyche could reinvest the money and bring in several fresh faces.

And Onana himself has admitted he wants to be playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world when discussing where he sees himself in five years time.

In an interview with French publication So Foot in March, he said: "I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself.

