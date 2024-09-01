Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on August 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton suffered a 3-2 loss against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted that his side were not worthy winners against Everton - and told counterpart Sean Dyche just that.

The Toffees suffered a chastening 3-2 loss at the hands of the Cherries at Goodison Park. Everton capitulated as they held a two-goal advantage with three minutes of normal time remaining but snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Everton were dominant throughout with goals coming from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - and their lead should have been more emphatic. Yet their lack of ruthlessness was punished as Bournemouth mustered a shock comeback in the dying embers.

Antoine Semenyo gave the Cherries a lifeline in the 87th minute, which prompted the Blues’ collapse. In the second minute of stoppage time, Lewis Cook headed home an equaliser for Bournemouth and they carried on their momentum. On 96 minutes, Luis Sinisterra was left in acres of space inside the box and he kept his composure to finish beyond Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - leaving home supporters aghast.

The Blues have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season - with Bournemouth picking up their maiden triumph. But Iraola confessed that Everton could feel hard done by. He said: “They deserved to win today. We deserved much more in the previous three games, much more. Today, it has happened the opposite.

“They have been very solid, pushed us a lot. They are putting the ball a lot of time around your box and you have to defend crosses, corners and free-kicks and there is a moment where you can feel they will get one of them right. I was feeling this during the game. We didn’t deal well with the pressure but we finished the stronger, scored the goals. I have to give credit to my players, they kept believing.”

Home supporters enjoyed the majority of the Goodison encounter, with Everton impressing before Semenyo gave Bournemouth a lifeline out of nowhere. As the Cherries began to push forward, a nervousness grew, with the Blues meekly going under.

Iraola revealed that he loves stadia similar to the Grand Old Lady - but knows how the scoreline can impact the crowd. He added: “I love this kind of stadium. When they put you under pressure, you can feel it. Really nothing has happened but ooft, you are uncomfortable. You are defending but don’t feel safe because everyone is pushing. When things don’t go well, it can go against you. But I always prefer this. I come from Athletic Club, an amazing stadium and have always loved it. You can feel the passion and I like this kind of place.

“That is normal [nervousness after the first goal]. You have it in every place. You think you have something and start feeling: ‘Maybe we can lose something we don’t deserve’. Sometimes that is the nature of football.”