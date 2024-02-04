Ange Postecolgu makes honest Goodison Park claim after Tottenham draw against Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite's late strike earned Everton a 2-2 draw against Spurs.
Ange Postecoglou admitted that Goodison Park is a difficult venue for away teams to 'dominate' as Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a share of the spoils against Everton.
The Toffees earned a last-gasp 2-2 draw courtesy of Jarrad Branthwaite's 94th-minute header. Former Everton favourite Richarlison had fired a double on his return to the Grand Old Lady in the first half, either side of a goal from Jack Harrison.
And although Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made three fine saves in the second period, the hosts were full value for their equaliser in the dying embers.
On the result, Spurs head coach Postecoglou said: "It's obviously a difficult place to come and play and dominate. For the most part, I thought we handled it ok. The first half, we started the game well but lost a bit of our composure to just keep the ball a bit better in that first half.
"Second half I thought was ok, we created some good chances and probably needed a third just to kill the game off because you know what's going to happen in the last 10 minutes. Really disappointed to then concede so late."
Both of Everton's goals were engineered by set-pieces, with Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario uncomfortable on each occasion. There were some suggestions for the Toffees' first effort that Vicario was fouled. Asked on the matter, Postecoglou replied: "It doesn't really matter if I've got complaints. It just seems to be that, maybe just with us, but just in general I think referees are reluctant to call these now and will leave it to VAR to decide those decisions. We've just got to cop it.
"Just as disappointing to concede any goal. It's not like they've had two set pieces and scored two goals. They've had about 30 set pieces and it's just stuff you've got to deal with. It just feels like at the moment any sort of contact in the box referees are reluctant to call and then it comes down to VAR intervention which I don't like anyway. We've just got to deal with what's there in front of us and move on."