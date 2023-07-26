Anthony Elanga believes Nottingham Forest is the ‘perfect place’ for him - after admitting there was transfer interest from elsewhere.

Elanga was on Everton’s list of summer targets as they aim to bolster their attacking options. But the Sweden international opted to join Premier League rivals Forest in a reported £15 million deal when it became apparent he was surplus to requirements at Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Elanga believes the switch to the City Ground was the right step for his career. Speaking to Forest’s website, he said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well. It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground.

"I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place. I’ve been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room.

“It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special. I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work."

Ross Wilson, chief football officer at Forest, said: "Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From the first meeting we had, he was so committed to all aspects of how he can continue to develop working with Steve on the pitch whilst he was also excited and embracing of the ambitions that Mr. Marinakis has for the football club."