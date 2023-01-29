Anthony Gordon’s transfer to Newcastle United from Everton has been confirmed.

Anthony Gordon admitted he was ‘convinced’ to leave Everton as soon as he heard of Newcastle United’s interest.

The forward’s transfer from Goodison Park to St James’ Park for a fee of up to £45 million has been confirmed. He’s signed a long-term contract with the Magpies.

Gordon came through the academy ranks at the Toffees and scored seven goals in 78 appearances in total.

But the 21-year-old revealed that when he got wind that Champions League hopefuls Newcastle were keen, he wanted to join them.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.