Anthony Gordon will miss a showdown with former club Everton on Tuesday night.

The winger will be forced to serve a one-match ban after being sent off in Newcastle United's enthralling 4-3 win over West Ham.

The Magpies fought back from a 3-1 deficit to claim all three points, with Gordon winning two penalties which were both converted by Alexander Isak.

However, after Harvey Barnes had netted Newcastle's 90th-minute winner, Gordon was booked shortly afterwards for time-wasting when kicking the ball away. The newly-capped England international was already on a yellow card and given his marching orders. As a result, Gordon will not be available to face Everton at St James' Park.