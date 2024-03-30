Anthony Gordon forced to miss Everton clash as Newcastle United suffer hammer quadruple blow
Anthony Gordon will miss a showdown with former club Everton on Tuesday night.
The winger will be forced to serve a one-match ban after being sent off in Newcastle United's enthralling 4-3 win over West Ham.
The Magpies fought back from a 3-1 deficit to claim all three points, with Gordon winning two penalties which were both converted by Alexander Isak.
However, after Harvey Barnes had netted Newcastle's 90th-minute winner, Gordon was booked shortly afterwards for time-wasting when kicking the ball away. The newly-capped England international was already on a yellow card and given his marching orders. As a result, Gordon will not be available to face Everton at St James' Park.
What's more, Newcastle saw three players limp off with injury in the West Ham triumph. Captain Jamaal Lascelles came off in the first half while Timo Livramento and Miguel Almiron had to be replaced in the second period.