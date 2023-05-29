Register
Anthony Gordon sends Everton seven-word message after Premier League survival

Anthony Gordon left Everton to join Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 29th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Anthony Gordon has sent his congratulations to Everton after they secured Premier League survival.

The Toffees’ 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 season ensured that their top-flight status was achieved Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 57th-minute wonder strike proved the difference at Goodison Park as Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton were all relegated.

It was another difficult campaign for Everton, having also narrowly escaped the drop in 2021-22. Gordon played a big part in that season but left the Blues in January to join Newcastle United for a fee of up to £45 million.

The winger’s Everton departure was somewhat controversial, especially as he came through the club’s academy ranks.

But Gordon, who scored his first goal for Newcastle in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea, sent his best wished to the Blues. Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Well done to everyone involved at Everton.”

Anthony Gordon’s Instragram post. Picture: Anthony Gordon/ InstagramAnthony Gordon’s Instragram post. Picture: Anthony Gordon/ Instagram
