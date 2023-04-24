Anthony Gordon will return to Everton for the first time later this week.

The winger is set to be involved for Newcastle United when they visit Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gordon came through the Toffees academy ranks and was a key player in last season’s successful Premier League relegation battle. However, after making a total of 78 appearances and scoring seven goals, the 22-year-old left Merseyside in controversial circumstances during the January transfer window.

Gordon missed several days of training amid interest from Newcastle. Eventually, he made a move to St James’ Park for a fee of up to £45 million.

The England under-21 international has made nine outings for the Magpies so far and is expected to receive a hostile reception by the Goodison faithful. Taking to Instagram ahead of his return to Goodison, he worte: “See you, Thursday!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Picture: Anthony Gordon/ Instagram

Picture: Anthony Gordon/ Instagram

Gordon insisted he did not mean to ‘disrespect’ anyone in the manner he left Everton. He told Sky Sports: “It was a really difficult decision and it’s been a really tough week for me. I’ve been at Everton for my whole footballing career so far, so it’s been difficult, but this is an opportunity that I couldn’t really miss out on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t mean to disrespect or offend anyone at Everton, and I’m hoping they know that and hopefully they can reinvest the money now and stay in the Premier League.

“I never imagined it or wanted it to go like that, that’s why it’s been such a tough week for me. But I just couldn’t miss out on this opportunity and they got a lot of money for me, so I’m hoping they can reinvest it into the squad.”

Advertisement