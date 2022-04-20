Everton face Leicester City tonight and Frank Lampard will be forced to omit some senior players from his squad.

Anwar El Ghazi has played just twice for Everton since arriving from Aston Villa in January. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

It's a commodity Frank Lampard has rarely been afforded during his time as Everton manager.

But when the Toffees welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park tonight, Lampard will finally feel he has ample options in his squad to select from.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of injuries and illnesses Everton have sustained, coupled with suspensions to Allan, Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny, means that availability has been threadbare at times during Lampard’s three-month reign.

Scarcely has the ex-Chelsea boss had a selection quandary.

Third-choice keeper Andy Lonergan's been named on the bench alongside Asmir Begovic for some games.

Youngsters such as Isaac Price and Reece Welch have also been required to fill berths in the squad.

As Everton bid to move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with victory over Leicester, however, Lampard's squad choices are looking far healthier.

The treatment table is starting to clear and it couldn't have happened at a much better time.

Fabian Delph made his first appearance for more than four months in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out.

The experience and composure he provided in the middle of the park was stark.

Now Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek are both back fit, which is a big boost.

Whether either start against Leicester is a different question - but they'll be in the squad at the very least.

And it means that Lampard will have to omit some senior players from his 20-man match-day set-up.

For the United win, Anwar El Ghazi did not feature on the bench.

The winger has made just two substitute appearances since arriving on loan from Aston Villa in January.

El Ghazi was brought in before Lampard's arrival and is a peripheral figure. He may again be surplus to requirements.

With Mina back involved for the first time in two months, a defender may be sacrificed in his place.

Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite captained the under-23s to victory over Chelsea on Monday, which suggests he'll drop out.

Meanwhile, a midfielder is likely to make way for van de Beek.

In truth, Andre Gomes may be the player who's left out of the fray.

Dele Alli has been underwhelming since arriving in January on a free transfer from Tottenham.

Alli has not played for more than a month but is a versatile, forward-thinking option at least.