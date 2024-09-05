Armando Broja. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The forward has joined Everton from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Armando Broja revealed that feeling wanted ‘from day one’ is why he wanted to join Everton.

The forward completed an 1th-hour loan switch to Goodison Park from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Broja has been a long-term target for the Toffees, with director of football Kevin Thelwell a big admirer - and he’s finally made the switch to Merseyside.

Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, having lost all three fixtures so far. But Broja is confident the Blues can turn things around under manager Sean Dyche.

“It feels amazing and I’m so delighted to be here,” Broja told evertontv. “I'm really happy and I just can't wait to get started.

“I think there's a strong team here, a mixture of young and experienced players. It's an amazing environment for me to come and play football, play in the Premier League with a club like Everton. This is a club with a massive history, a top club and it’s great for me to be here.

“As a player, especially as a young player, you’re keen to feel wanted by people and that's how Everton have made me feel from day one. They've really wanted me and told me why, so that makes you feel really happy and proud.

“Maybe the start of the season hasn't gone how we wanted but we can definitely turn that around with the squad and the manager we have here. I certainly feel like there are going to be so many more positive days ahead and, for me, I'm just focusing on getting back and integrating with the team.”

Everton fans will have to wait to see Broja in action, however. The Albania international has a foot injury and isn’t expected to be available until next month. On his recovery, Broja said: “It’s going well. Hopefully, I can be back as quick as possible. I think I’m going in the right direction. I want to make sure I recover well and be as strong as I can, so I’m ready for the fans and my teammates. I just can’t wait to be back, to put on the shirt and just enjoy it.”