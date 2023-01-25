Arnaut Danjuma says it was ‘no-brainer’ to join Tottenham Hotspur after he ditched a move to Everton.
Danjuma had been expected to complete a loan move to Goodison Park from Villarreal. The forward had completed his medical and already conducted media duties with the Toffees.
But Tottenham made a late swoop to hijack Everton - and Danjuma decided to move to north London and work under Antonio Conte.
Speaking to Spurs’ website, he said: “I’m very delighted to be here. As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer. It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, the facilities are unbelievable. For me, I’m very excited to be part of the team.
“I’m really looking forward to working with him (Conte). He’s got so much experience as a manager. As a developing player, it’s great. It gives me an opportunity to learn.
“I hope to add something extra, have an impact and add some goals and assists which hopefully results in more wins. There’s no debate the Premier League is the best league in the world hence why I’m excited to be here at a great club and it gives me a great platform to do what I love most.”