Arnaut Danjuma makes Everton bow but eight players missing vs Stoke City

Everton team news in full for the pre-season friendly against Stoke.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

Arnaut Danjuma is handed his first Everton appearance for today’s pre-season clash against Stoke City.

The on-loan Villarreal forward starts for the Toffees at the bet365 Stadium.

However, there is again no Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the squad. Everton have been carefully monitoring the striker’s fitness, having suffered successive injury-ravaged campaigns.

Vitalii Mykolenko continues to be unavailable as he comes back from injury. Others missing including Demarai Gray, who was granted additional time off after being on international duty with Jamaica over the summer.

Tom Cannon, who is wanted by Stoke City on loan among others in the tranfer window, is also absent having recently suffered a knock.

Other omissions from Everton’s squad include Dele Alli, Mason Holgate, Andre Gomes - who featured in the 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers ealier this week - Andy Lonergan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Dele continues to work his way back from a hip operation while Holgate picked up a niggle earlier this summer and played for an Everton XI against Tranmere last week. Gbamin, meanwhile, suffered a problem during a loan spell at Trabzonspor last season.

James Garner is handed a start against Stoke having helped England under-21s to European Championships glory. Jarrad Branthwaite was also part of that triumph and is on the bench.

Amadou Onana played 45 minutes against Bolton but is on the bench having recently returned from injury.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, Danjuma, McNeil.

Subs: Virginia, Crellin, Onana, Maupay, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Hunt, Dobbin, Onyango.

