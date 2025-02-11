Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds have the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory. But they know that they face a monumental challenge, with form often going out of the window in the fixture. To add an additional layer to the showdown, it is the last time Goodison will host the fixture before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Liverpool go into the game after a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup. They made wholesale changes, although Trent Alexander-Arnold was unavailable because of injury. The vice-captain has a minor quad issue sustained in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth at the start of February.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez was forced off within 11 minutes at Plymouth. The versatile defender recently recovered from a hamstring setback and was making his first outing since 29 December.

Alexander-Arnold is back in parts of training but Gomez has seemingly sustained a recurrence of his previous issue. Head coach Slot said: “Trent has done parts of the training session with us yesterday. Let's see how he is today. He will train hopefully with us again and we will have to decide if we take him to the game

“Joe is his same leg as last time. We are still assessing that. He definitely will not be available tomorrow. That's mostly a concern [it's the same injury].”

Curtis Jones was on the bench against Plymouth but did not come on. He was not feeling 100 per cent ahead of the game.

In addition, Tyler Morton is sidelined for several weeks because of a shoulder problem.