Gabriel Magalhaes, left, during Arsenal training. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of defender Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of their clash against Everton.

The international break meant that the Toffees were not in action over the weekend. Their next fixture is on Sunday 17 September when Arsenal visit Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 season, having taken just one point from their opening four matches. As a result, the Blues languish in the Premier League relegation zone - with sections of supporters already bracing themselves for another dogfight after only narrowly surviving in the previous two campaigns.

Things don't get any easier for Everton when they face an Arsenal side who finished second in the table last term. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber have already been ruled out for the Gunners, however, and now they face a nervous wait over Gabriel.