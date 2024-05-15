Everton bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 season when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

Supporters will make the trip to the capital having experienced a rollercoaster of a campaign. It has involved a total of eight points deducted for breaking Premier League profit and sustainability rules and a protracted takeover saga that looks to have hit the buffers.

But on the pitch, Sean Dyche has guided Everton through the perilous situation and to safety. The Toffees have avoided another relegation scrap magnificently and will finish no lower than 16th.

However, Dyche will want to ensure that Everton end the season going six games unbeaten - and winning five of them - after a 1-0 triumph over Sheffield United last weekend.

They face an Arsenal side who have taken the Premier League title race to the wire and cannot afford to drop points. Victory is imperative for the Gunners and they have to hope Manchester City drop points against West Ham.

An intriguing Emirates Stadium encounter is in the offing. Ahead of the clash, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Bukayo Saka - available The winger limped off late on in Arsenal's victory over United but Arteta believes Saka should be fine to feature.

2 . Jurrien Timber - doubt The summer signing hasn't played for Arsenal since suffering an ACL injury on the opening day. Timber has made appearances for the under-21s but may not be risked on the final day.

3 . Dele - out The midfielder has not played for Everton this season and is set to depart in the summer at the of his contract.