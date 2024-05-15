Everton bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 season when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.
Supporters will make the trip to the capital having experienced a rollercoaster of a campaign. It has involved a total of eight points deducted for breaking Premier League profit and sustainability rules and a protracted takeover saga that looks to have hit the buffers.
But on the pitch, Sean Dyche has guided Everton through the perilous situation and to safety. The Toffees have avoided another relegation scrap magnificently and will finish no lower than 16th.
However, Dyche will want to ensure that Everton end the season going six games unbeaten - and winning five of them - after a 1-0 triumph over Sheffield United last weekend.
They face an Arsenal side who have taken the Premier League title race to the wire and cannot afford to drop points. Victory is imperative for the Gunners and they have to hope Manchester City drop points against West Ham.
An intriguing Emirates Stadium encounter is in the offing. Ahead of the clash, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.