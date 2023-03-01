How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League.

Everton travel to North London to take on the Premier League leaders Arsenal, just weeks after earning a priceless 1-0 victory aganst the Gunners in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

The Toffees have enjoyed two wins during the new manager’s first four games in charge, including the 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Leeds United at Goodison Park.

However, those two wins have been sullied by two defeats to Aston Villa and Liverpool and Everton have fallen back into the relegation places, just one point behind Leeds.

The Gunners are leading the title race and are hoping to go five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a win over Everton, having produced back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Aston Villa after a run of three losses in four games.

Everton injury news

Dyche revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. The Everton boss also confirmed that there is no timescale for his return.

The Toffees boss has also confirmed that James Garner has stepped up his recovery by featuring for the youth teams as he attempts to build up fitness ahead of a return to the matchday squad. Nathan Patterson is on a similar recovery path, but is still a few weeks behind Garner.

What time does Arsenal vs Everton kick-off?

Arsenal vs Everton takes place on Wednesday February 28 at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:45 in the UK.

Is Arsenal vs Everton available to watch in the UK on TV?

Despite being one of two games on Wednesday night, this game is not on UK TV.

This is due to the fact that Everton’s fixture is a rearranged match, that were originally due to be played at 3pm on a Saturday. It means that the games fall within the blackout period for domestic broadcast on UK television, and those same restrictions have been carried through onto the rescheduled Wednesday game.

Highlights will be available after the game on Everton’s official YouTube channel or on the official club website EvertonTV.

Can I stream Arsenal vs Everton?

Currently, there is no UK stream available for this game. However, it can be listened to via radio stations or get the official EvertonTV audio commentary on the club’s official website.

