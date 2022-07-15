Everton have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, reports suggest.

According toThe Athletic, the Gunners have made contact with the Premier League champions over Zinchenko's availability.

The Ukraine international was linked with a move to Everton this summer.

It was claimed that Frank Lampard was interested in playing Zinchenko in his favoured central-midfield role - rather than at left-back where he’s mainly featured at the Etihad Stadium.

But now it appears that Arsenal - who Everton meet in a pre-season friendly in Baltimore on Sunday (00.00 BST) - are very much in the driving seat.

Emirates Stadium boss Mikel Arteta worked with Zinhchenko while assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Man City.

A fee of £35 million has been mooted, with Mail Online reporting that Chelsea and West Ham United have also lodged enquires during the transfer window.