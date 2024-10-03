Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group have agreed an Everton takeover deal.

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has insisted that The Friedkin Group (TFG) remain committed to the club amid an Everton takeover.

TFG have owned the Italian outfit since August 2020. In their tenure, Roma have won the Europa Conference League while they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

But the American firm, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, are expanding their portfolio. Last week, they agreed a deal with Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94.1 per cent stake in the club. The takeover is subject to regulatory approval.

It means TFG will own two prominent and proud European outfits. But Ghisolfi has stressed that it won’t change things at the Stadio Olimpico. Via Il Romanista, he said: "The Friedkins have always been very clear: they want the best for Roma and they demonstrate it every day on an economic level and by spending a lot of personal energy. Winning is the objective, but we have to do it through all the things we listed before. As for Everton, nothing has changed: here no one can imagine how committed they are to the club and I am a witness to it."

In a wide-ranging interview, Ghisolfi also discussed Roma’s transfer policy under the TFG. He revealed that Roma have shifted from signing loan players on high salaries - such as Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2023 from Chelsea. That is a similar strategy that TFG could implement when they are handed the keys to Everton.

Ghisolfi added: “We have a long-term goal of three years, but we also focused on the market and the performances of the players. We no longer signed players on loan with high salaries, we lowered the squad’s average age and the wage bill. The average age has dropped by 1.5 years, in a league like Serie A in which the average age has risen for everyone.

“And in addition we have also improved the accounts, even if the data is confidential and I cannot reveal it. Then for more decisive improvements we will need more transfer windows. The physical data has also improved, we want fewer injuries and this data has also improved by 10%.

“Then there are the short-term goals: you will never hear me talk about transition, we are Roma and we have to perform every year, I can only assure you that I will always give 100% of myself.

“Dan and Ryan make strong choices, but I assure you that they also know how to support the people who work for the club. A sentence that sums up the project well is that we want a high-performing and sustainable team. The Friedkins have always been very clear: they want the best for Roma and they demonstrate it every day on an economic level and by spending a lot of personal energy.”