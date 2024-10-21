Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group have agreed to complete an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

AS Roma fans continued to protest against Everton’s prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG).

The Texan firm, headed by Dan Friedkin, are in the process of purchasing the Toffees from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The sale of Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake is subject to regulatory approval, which are not expected to be an issue, and the transaction could be completed by the end of the year.

Everton fans will hope that TFG can first bring stability and then ensure the club returns to the upper echelons of the Premier League in the future. The Blues will become the second major European outfit owned by TFG as they have been at the helm of Roma since August 2020.

Despite the European Conference League being won in their first season - the Serie A side’s maiden European trophy - and reaching the Europa League semi-finals last term, TFG have come under pressure from I Giallorossi supporters. The decision to axe club legend Danielle de Rossi as head coach just four matches into this term was met with huge backlash. De Rossi was replaced by Ivan Juric until the end of the season.

Despite that controversial act being taken more than a month ago, sections of the Roma faithful continue to air their annoyance. Roma faced Italian champions Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and members of Curva Sud did not enter the stadium for the 15 minutes after kick-off. Before the game, a banner was unfurled that said: “15 minutes of absence because we are disgusted by this management.”

Then before half-time of Roma’s 1-0 loss, a new banner read: “Friedkin, your absence is so obvious… that you sent a Frenchman to speak to us!” in reference to sporting director Florent Ghisolfi.

Ghisolfi gave an interview to broadcaster Dazn before the defeat, which leaves I Giallorossi 10th in the table. Via Roma Press, he said: “We still need time. Juric has done well in the league. These seven games before the break will be important to understand the rest.

“We spent a lot in terms of player transfers but we lowered the wage bill. We have a younger and stronger team, it takes time to grow and develop. We face Inter who are more stable, then time will tell us the results.

“Playing with our fans in a warm and special environment is fundamental. For us, it is a source of pride to try to find their affection again and we want to do it by working hard starting tonight. We play in front of our fans and we will try to do it at our best.”