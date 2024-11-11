Florent Ghsolfi of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Verona and AS Roma at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 03, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton prospective owners The Friedkin Group have sacked Ivan Juric at AS Roma.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AS Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has insisted that The Friedkin Group remain committed financially amid an Everton takeover.

There has been turbulence in the Italian capital since TFG opted to sack club legend Daniele De Rossi as head coach just four games into the season. Supporters vehemently protested against the decision and it also led to the resignation of chief executive Lina Souloukou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Juric was appointed as De Rossi’s successor at the Stadio Olimpico. Yet he faced an uphill task from the outset and results failed to win over his detractors. After a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna, former Torino boss Juric was axed. He managed to deliver just four wins in 12 matches.

TFG, who agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent majority stake of Everton in September, are now searching for their fourth head coach this year. They also parted ways with Jose Mourinho last January despite the Portuguese winning the Europa Conference League in 2022.

There have also been sections of Roma fans wondering if TFG will remain as committed to the club should their Toffees takeover be ratified. It is currently subject to regulatory approval and could be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking immediately after the Bologna loss, Ghisolfi apologised to supporters and insisted that Roma’s long-term goal has not changed. “I think, as you saw in the statement, we are taking the time to make the right decision,” Ghisolfi told DAZN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank Ivan Juric, we realise it was not easy for him in this situation, we thank him and his staff for their hard work and we wish them the best for their future endeavours. We now have to reflect, be calm and make the best decision for the club and for its future. Ivan is an ambitious coach who demands a great deal from his players. This is not the moment to evaluate the technical and tactical issues, he arrived in a very difficult situation.

“It is also time for us to take our share of the responsibility. We apologise to the fans who are suffering right now and recognise our responsibility for the situation. The Friedkin family and I maintain the same long-term project, which is to win and keep investing to achieve that aim.

“Right now in the short-term, we have to focus on getting things back on track. I don’t like the term ‘transition period’ because this is Roma and we ought to perform from the start, but we must face this situation as best we can.”

Several candidates have been linked with the Roma job. They include former Everton manager Frank Lampard and ex-Manchester City and Italy boss Roberto Mancini.