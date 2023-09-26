Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they travel to Aston Villa in the third round on Wednesday (19.45 BST).

The Toffees’ chief aim in the 2023-24 season is to avoid a Premier League relegation battle, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two campaigns. There were fears that another dogfight was in the offing after Everton claimed just one point in their opening six top-flight games before a 3-1 win at Brentford last weekend has moved Sean Dyche’s side up to 15th in the table.

While survival is key, there are sections of fans who’d like to see the Blues challenge for silverware. It’s been 28 years since the club won a trophy and fans rued how Everton crashed out of this competition last season as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Dyche’s side also suffered a humbling 4-0 loss at Villa Park in August so they know they’re in for a tough test. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain is hoping to make a playing return in October. He’s back running on the grasss.

2 . Dele - out Remains sidelined with a hip injury but is back running on the grass. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . Andre Gomes - doubt The midfielder has not been involved in an Everton game since the opening day of the season. Dyche has admitted he wants Gomes to get fit.