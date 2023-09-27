Register
Everton and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup game.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST

Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they travel to Aston Villa in the third round on Wednesday (19.45 BST).

The Toffees’ chief aim in the 2023-24 season is to avoid a Premier League relegation battle, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two campaigns. There were fears that another dogfight was in the offing after Everton claimed just one point in their opening six top-flight games before a 3-1 win at Brentford last weekend has moved Sean Dyche’s side up to 15th in the table.

While survival is key, there are sections of fans who’d like to see the Blues challenge for silverware. It’s been 28 years since the club won a trophy and fans rued how Everton crashed out of this competition last season as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Dyche’s side also suffered a humbling 4-0 loss at Villa Park in August so they know they’re in for a tough test. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

The Everton captain is hoping to make a playing return in October. He’s back running on the grasss.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain is hoping to make a playing return in October. He's back running on the grasss.

Remains sidelined with a hip injury but is back running on the grass.

Dele - out

Remains sidelined with a hip injury but is back running on the grass.

The midfielder has not been involved in an Everton game since the opening day of the season. Dyche has admitted he wants Gomes to get fit.

Andre Gomes - doubt

The midfielder has not been involved in an Everton game since the opening day of the season. Dyche has admitted he wants Gomes to get fit.

The on-loan Leeds winger played for Everton under-21s last week. Much depends on whether he’s deemed ready for first-team action although he did not feature for the under-21s last night, which suggests he’ll be involved.

Jack Harrison - return

The on-loan Leeds winger played for Everton under-21s last week. Much depends on whether he's deemed ready for first-team action although he did not feature for the under-21s last night, which suggests he'll be involved.

