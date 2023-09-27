Aston Villa vs Everton team news: six players ruled out, two doubts but one return - gallery
Everton and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup game.
Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they travel to Aston Villa in the third round on Wednesday (19.45 BST).
The Toffees’ chief aim in the 2023-24 season is to avoid a Premier League relegation battle, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two campaigns. There were fears that another dogfight was in the offing after Everton claimed just one point in their opening six top-flight games before a 3-1 win at Brentford last weekend has moved Sean Dyche’s side up to 15th in the table.
While survival is key, there are sections of fans who’d like to see the Blues challenge for silverware. It’s been 28 years since the club won a trophy and fans rued how Everton crashed out of this competition last season as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.
Dyche’s side also suffered a humbling 4-0 loss at Villa Park in August so they know they’re in for a tough test. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.