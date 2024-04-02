Eddie Howe. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe admitted that he could see why Everton were given a penalty to earn a precious point against Newcastle United.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 stalemate at St James' Park to arrest a three-match losing streak - although they've now gone a club-record 13 matches without a Premier League victory.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle in the 15th minute while Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy were both denied by good saves from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

In the second period, Isak saw an effort cleared off the line before the visitors came on strong. With five minute remaining, Ashley Young was hauled down by Newcastle substitute Paul Drummett and a penalty was awarded following a VAR review. Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to end a 24-match goal drought.

On the decision, Newcastle boss Howe told BBC Match of the Day: "It was one of those. At that stage we were just hoping to see the game out. Paul is an experienced player and unfortunately it was his arm and whether it brushed against Ashley [Young] that went against us. Both were grappling.