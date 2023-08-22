Atalanta and AS Roma are both said to be interested in Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto.

Everton were beaten to the signing of El Bilal Toure by Atalanta earlier in the summer transfer window.

As the Toffees eyed additional striking options to provide cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a move was made for the Mali international. Indeed, Everton made a move to sign Toure from Atalantar - but were delivered bad news. The 21-year-old was also keen on Atalanta and that’s the destination he selected. Toure completed a switch to the Serie A outfit for a reported fee of around £25m.

However, Toure has suffered wretched luck to his start at the Lombardy-based outfit. Having ruptured his thigh injury in a pre-season friendly against Juventus, he is set to be sidelined for several months,

With Atalanta selling Ramus Hojlund to Manchester United, they may be left light in attack for the 2023-24 season. And reports in Italy suggest that La Dea could now battle Everton for a second signing as they have shown interest in Willy Gnonto.

Everton have already had several offers for the Leeds United forward turned down so far. Gnonto wants to depart Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League last season. He’s missed Leeds’ past three games and handed in an official transfer request ahead of a 1-1 draw against West Brom last Friday.