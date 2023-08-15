‘Believe me’ - Leeds United boss fires blunt message to Everton target Willy Gnonto

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has issued a blunt message to his wantaway players.

The Whites have already seen several of their key players depart following their relegation from the Premier League last season - with Jack Harrison the latest after he joined Everton on a season-long loan.

And with the Toffees aiming to bolster their attacking options, they have another Leeds player on their radar in Willy Gnonto and have had several bids rejected so far.

The Italy international ruled himself out of the Yorkshire outfit's past two fixtures - the most recent being a 1-0 Championship loss to Birmingham City. Luis Sinisterra also did not feature for Leeds against Birmingham.

Leeds have told Gnonto, 19, that he will not be sold this summer. Despite this stance, Farke declared that he only wants people who are 'fully committed' to Elland Road.

Farke told theYorkshire Evening Post: “It’s quite normal that it affects them because there are always discussions and they are not living on the moon.

“If some players want to leave and are not available it doesn’t make life easy for the group, that’s for sure. But I’m quite pragmatic in the situation, if someone doesn’t want to be with us he will move out of the dressing room and will not train with us because I just want a group who is fully focused and fully committed.

“And believe me this club is bigger than any player or even any manager or board member, no one is bigger than the club and this is my attitude. If someone doesn’t want to be with us it’s not like I’m praying and begging oh please play for us.

“If someone doesn’t want to be a member of our group then my reaction is always OK, from this moment on he doesn’t train with us. He can train more or less alone in his own dressing room, but not with us anymore. I just need players who are fully committed to defend this shirt.”

Gnonto joined Leeds from Zurich last summer and recorded four goals and four assists in 28 games during the 2022-23 season. The winger started the Whites’ 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on the opening day of the new campaign but has ruled himself out of his side’s past two games.

A Leeds statement on Gnonto said: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.