The defender had several spells on the Everton treatment table last season.

Ben Godfrey is hopeful he's left his injury problems of last season behind him.

The defender suffered from various issues as Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

He missed the start of the 2021-22 campaign after contracting Covid-19.

Then Godfrey did not play in the final seven matches of the campaign as the Toffees ensured they retained their top-flight status by four points.

In total, the England international made 27 appearances.

But heading into the latest season, Godfrey is optimistic he won't have to endure similar setbacks.

What’s been said

Speaking to Everton's media channel during the pre-season tour of America, Godfrey said: "It was a bit of a strange one for me, a frustrating one.

"It was probably the first season I've had a couple of injuries, which was frustrating for me.

"I was pushing myself to get back to help the boys. It was agony watching the games because you're not in control of anything.

"Thankfully, it went well and we got the job done. I'm looking forward to this season and, fingers cross, I'm available more than I was last season."

Everton defender Ben Godfrey. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘Put his ideas into play’

Frank Lampard successfully steered Everton to safety after succeeding Rafa Benitez in the managerial hot seat in January.

While performances and tactics were pragmatic to ultimately yield results last term, Godfrey revealed that Lampard has been stamping his mark on things during the summer.

The ex-Norwich defender added: “Last season, with the situation we were in, it was quite hard for the manager to put his ideas across fully.

“It’s been good for him to work with us this pre-season and put his ideas into play.

“Everyone enjoys working under him and his staff. We’re lucky to have them - the experience in the coaching staff is unbelievable.