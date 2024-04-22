Beto gives 10-word Everton injury update after being discharged from hospital

Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young and Dwight McNeil of Everton check on teammate Beto after he goes down with an injury after competing for the ball with Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton striker Beto has thanked fans for their support after his sickening head blow in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil either side of half-time. But the triumph was marred when Beto clashed with Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage-time. The striker was knocked unconscious and required treatment for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...