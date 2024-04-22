Beto gives 10-word Everton injury update after being discharged from hospital
Everton striker Beto has thanked fans for their support after his sickening head blow in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The Toffees moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil either side of half-time. But the triumph was marred when Beto clashed with Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage-time. The striker was knocked unconscious and required treatment for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.
Beto has been discharged after being given the all clear. And he’s taken to social media to show his gratitude to everyone involved. Posting on Instagram, he said: “Everything it's OK now thank you for the support. Time to sleep.”
