Richarlison netted Everton a stoppage-time equaliser against Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers felt Everton had a ‘bit of luck’ on their side to snatch a point against Leicester City.

The Toffees moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone following a 1-1 draw with the Foxes at Goodison Park last night.

But Frank Lampard’s side needed a stoppage-time Richarlison equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

Leicester dominated possession throughout but could not add to Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute opener.

Rodgers was encouraging by his outfit’s display despite conceding a last-gasp goal for the second straight game.

And the Foxes manager reckons Everton striker Salomon Rondon’s failure to control the ball before it fell for Richarlison showed that the home side had fortune with them.

Rodgers said: “Performance-wise, we were excellent in the game. We had more of the ball and once we got into the second half, we just need a bit more composure in the final third and close the game out.

“At 1-0, of course, you’ve got to keep going right until the end and we concede a goal.

“There’s a wee bit of luck. Rondon goes to control it, it goes under his foot and the young guy finishes it well.

“But overall, performance-wise - you think of the great result Everton had here 11 days ago.

“The level the players played at was really high. It’s a young team, they’ve got to learn from these last couple of late goals but overall I’m delighted with how we played.

“We started the game ever-so well. We showed our intent, controlled the game, good positional play, possession was good and I was really pleased.